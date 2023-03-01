Grounded Lithium In Strategic Land Acquisition in Core Area

Grounded Lithium Corp. entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Hub City Lithium Corp., owned 75 per cent by EMP Metals Corp., with the remaining 25 per cent owned by ROK Resources Inc., to acquire an additional 33 sections (8,498 hectares) of highly prospective lands in its core Kindersley area.
