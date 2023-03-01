Enbridge’s ‘Four Core’ Business Units Poised For Growth: CEO

Enbridge Inc.’s “four core franchises offer steady growth” and will provide the company ample running room to continue to build the business, says president and CEO Greg Ebel.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more