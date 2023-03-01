Attracting And Retaining Talent Key To Alberta’s Energy Development Goals

If Alberta is going decarbonize its traditional oil and gas sector while developing new energy systems and clean technologies to power a growing global population, it needs talented and highly skilled people to do the work, the audience of executives and young professionals heard at the recent Canadian Energy Executives Association’s (CEEA) Beyond Boomers event.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.