Net-Zero Group’s First Annual Report Reaffirms Commitment To Oil And Gas Emissions Cap

A proposed federal cap on oil and gas emissions must be a central governmental policy plank if Canada is to reach its 2030 emission reduction goals, said the Net-Zero Advisory Body (NZAB) in its first annual report.

