IPC Execs Say Blackrod Key Growth Driver; Explain Increased Spending And Scope

International Petroleum Corporation’s (IPC) recently sanctioned Blackrod Phase 1 steam assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) project in northern Alberta will be a key driver of the company’s operational growth going forward, executives said during a Capital Markets Day event this week.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more