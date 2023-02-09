Blueberry River Resources CEO To Speak At BC Day In Calgary

Blueberry River Resources CEO Lori Ackerman is the featured speaker at the annual Canadian Society for Evolving Energy’s BC Day.

Senior representatives of the B.C. Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation and the British Columbia Energy Regulator (BCER) will field questions and give updates on their respective files in the first in-person event after two years of virtual conferences.

“We have such a good working relationship with (the province) that it allows for the kind of dialogue and questions that is important for an industry that is going through a change. B.C. is leading a lot of those changes,” said Dan Allan, president and CEO of the Canadian Society for Evolving Energy. “The agreements they have with the First Nations are really the gold standard for Canada.”

BC Day is scheduled for Wednesday, February 15 at the ConocoPhillips Auditorium (3rd floor) in Gulf Canada Square. It is an opportunity to hear about project updates, policies, BCER's plan for implementing new regulations to onboard the new mandate, as well as a regulatory update on carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and more.

Bill Whitelaw, Managing Director, Strategy and Sustainability at geoLOGIC systems and Chair and Nominations Chair, Director, Canadian Society for Evolving Energy, will moderate two panel discussions including one featuring Ackerman, former Fort St. John mayor, and another featuring Deputy Minister Shannon Baskerville. Allan said both sessions should be well attended session given the setting and the speakers especially since the B.C. government recently reached a historic deal with Blueberry River First Nations on natural resource development.

“We know (Ackerman) and worked with her for a long time,” said Allan. “She’s now CEO of Blueberry River Resources, a First Nations organization that is now taking more control of natural resources and its lands both from a development standpoint and environmental standpoint.”

Allan encourages management teams of companies operating in British Columbia and those interested in what is happening in the LNG space to attend the event. He said there will be many opportunities to network between sessions and to talk with officials.

This event is open to non-members and members of the Canadian Society for Evolving Energy.

Register here. Pre-registration is mandatory. For more information and for a full schedule, visit BC DAY (cseenergy.ca)