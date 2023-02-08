PrairieSky’s Extensive Seismic Database Available For Prospecting

PrairieSky Royalty has grown its seismic database to include 19,900 km2 of 3D Seismic and over 54,000 km of 2D Seismic, with coverage across Western Canada from Northeast BC to Southwest Manitoba. Since 2021, PrairieSky has acquired over 6,000 km2 of 3D and 8,000 km of 2D Seismic, including coverage focused in the Provost and Wainwright areas of East Central Alberta. Seismic can be made available for viewing in PrairieSky’s data room, to prospect for opportunities across its 9.7 million acres of fee title lands. Click here for an overview map of PrairieSky’s seismic coverage. Recently updated shapefiles of PrairieSky’s seismic data inventory (2D, 3D and 3D Merge shapefiles) are also available for download from PrairieSky’s website at https://www.prairiesky.com/land/land-opportunities/seismic/. For further information, please contact Shawn Campbell at (587) 293-4058 or Ashlee Rowland at (587) 293-4059.