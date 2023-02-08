First Helium Begins 3D Seismic Program At Worsley

First Helium Inc. today announced that it has started work on its proprietary 21-square-kilometre (or approximately 5,200-acre) 3D seismic data acquisition program over recently acquired lands at its Worsley property.

