CEO Interview: Pourbaix Reflects On The Company-Altering Husky Deal

Not too long after being appointed president and CEO of Cenovus Energy Inc. in the fall of 2017, Alex Pourbaix and his team identified what they considered a weak link in the company’s operations — a general lack of downstream integration that would help ease crude price and light-heavy differential volatility.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.