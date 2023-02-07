Strong Performance From Its Canadian Assets Helps IPC Set Production Record

International Petroleum Corporation (IPC) delivered Q4 average net production of 49,200 boe/d, above the high end of guidance for the quarter and up from 46,800 boe/d during the same period in 2021.

