Alberta Enterprise Corporation Invests Further Into Cleantech

Alberta Enterprise Corporation has invested US$10 million into Evok Innovations’s second fund to continue developing and deploying clean technologies to accelerate the world's energy transition with a focus on carbon capture, electrification and hydrogen.

