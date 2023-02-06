Tenaris Says Benteler N. America Halts Sale Of Steel Pipe Business

Tenaris SA said on Sunday that Benteler North America Corporation has exercised its right to unilaterally terminate, effective immediately, the previously-announced agreement for the sale to Tenaris of 100 per cent of the shares of U.S. steel pipe producer Benteler Steel & Tube Manufacturing Corporation.

