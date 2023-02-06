Stampede Drilling Appoints New Chair And Lead Director

Stampede Drilling Inc. has appointed Lyle Whitmarsh, Stampede's CEO, to the position of chair of the board of directors, and Thane Russell, one of Stampede's independent directors, to the position of lead director.

