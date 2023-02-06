Royal Helium Says Steveville Helium Plant Fully Funded

Royal Helium Ltd. says that binding commitment letters have been received and signed with the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) and Canadian Western Bank (CWB) acting pari passu for a non-revolving credit facility for C$15 million.

