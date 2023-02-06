Avanti Helium Closes Overnight Marketed Best Efforts Public Offering Of Units

Avanti Helium Corp. has closed an overnight marketed best efforts public offering of units of the company at a price of 70 cents per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $6.32 million.

