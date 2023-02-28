GPAC Event — Is There A Business Case For Canadian LNG? - Mar 8

The Gas Processing Association of Canada (GPAC) is hosting a Panel Discussion at the Calgary Petroleum Club on March 8th, 2023.

Panel discussion: “Is there a Business Case for Canadian LNG?”

When: March 8 at 7.30 am onwards at the Calgary Petroleum Club

Panelists: Teresa Waddington (LNG Canada), Kelly Howlett (TC Energy), Heather Christie Burns (Pembina Corporation)

Moderator: Deidra Garyk (Trican Well Service)

Here is the link to register - https://securegs.com/gpac/order/7339

And if you prefer using the QR code - https://securegs.com/invbroadcast/qrtemp/orderlink_aplus_7339.png