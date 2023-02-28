Cardinal’s Reserves Increase

Cardinal Energy Ltd.’s proved developed producing (PDP) reserves increased to 78 million boe, representing a four per cent increase year over year, through the addition of 11 million boe, replacing 1.4x 2022 annual production.

