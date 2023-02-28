Baytex Acquisition Of Ranger Oil Provides More Growth Opportunities, Capital Investment Optionality, Says CEO

Baytex Energy Corp.’s US$2.5-billion take-over of Eagle Ford shale developer Ranger Oil Corporation provides the company with a new growth platform and the scale and optionality to shift capital investment to areas with the highest returns, Baytex president and chief executive officer Eric Greager said in a conference call with analysts.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more