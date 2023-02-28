2023 Alberta Budget: WTI-WCS Spread To Narrow

The spread between West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Western Canadian Select (WCS) oil prices is expected to narrow as factors that weighed on the differential in late 2022 dissipate and additional pipeline capacity comes online later this year, the Alberta government noted in its budget tabled on Feb. 28.
