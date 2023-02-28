2023 Alberta Budget: Odds & Ends

Compliance payments from large industrial emitters to the Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction Fund (TIER) jumped $216 million in 2022/23 relative to budget, to $637 million, with the rebound in economic activity, higher energy prices and industrial output, as well as decisions regarding offset credit usage versus compliance payments in light of the federal government’s future and ongoing carbon tax increases.
