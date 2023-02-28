2023 Alberta Budget: Bitumen Royalties To Fall In 23/24 From Stratospheric Highs

Bitumen royalties are estimated at $12.6 billion in 2023/24, $6.2 billion less than in 2022/23, due primarily to the lower oil price forecast.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more