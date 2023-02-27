Hammerhead Files Final Canadian Non-Offering Prospectus, Confirms Expected Trading

Hammerhead Energy Inc. said Friday that in connection with the previously announced business combination among the company, Hammerhead Resources Inc. and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV, which was completed on Feb. 23, 2023, it has filed and received a receipt from the Alberta Securities Commission for its final Canadian non-offering prospectus.

