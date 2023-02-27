CEO Interview: Martineau Brings Financial Experience And Indigenous Heritage To AIOC Role

For Chana Martineau, who has direct Treaty 6 territory heritage and a career in banking, her current job as chief executive officer of the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation (AIOC) is a “dream come true.” With some 30 years of financial services experience, the Frog Lake First Nation member sees herself as a “perfect fit” for the role.

