Whitecap Remains Bullish On Prices; Looking To Diversify Natgas Market Options

Despite recent commodity price weakness, Whitecap Resources Inc. remains bullish in its outlook for crude oil and natural gas pricing going forward.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more