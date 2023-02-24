Enerplus Board Members Retiring

Enerplus Corporation acknowledged Susan MacKenzie and Robert Hodgins for their long standing service to the Enerplus board. Each have notified the board of directors that they intend to retire at the end of the current term and will not stand for re-election.
