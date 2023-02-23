Tenaris Launches Its Marketplace In Canada For On-Demand Sales Of OCTG And Line Pipe

Tenaris is rolling out its web-based portal for on-demand spot sales of OCTG and line pipe products in Canada. The Tenaris Marketplace in Canada is a user-friendly and efficient e-commerce tool that allows access Tenaris's inventory of API products in the region.

