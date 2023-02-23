Greenfield Pivots Towards Fuels Of The Future, But Where To Invest?

Greenfield Global, the largest ethanol producer in Canada, and one of the largest in North America, plans to make significant investments to support the global shift to low carbon fuels, including plans to pivot towards fuels of the future — whether by process or type — such as renewable natural gas (RNG), renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and green hydrogen and derivative e-fuels such as marine fuel methanol.
