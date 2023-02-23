Energy Sector Lead: Any DUC Office Across Canada (Remote Work Arrangement Available)

Who We Are

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC), one of the nation’s leading conservation organizations, is a passionate community of people who believe that nature is the foundation of strong communities, a prosperous economy and a sustainable future that supports the hopes and dreams of the next generation. Together, we conserve and restore some of the most valuable and threatened landscapes on the planet.

What You Will Do

Reporting to the National Manager of Sustainability, the Energy Sector Lead will provide strategic and technical leadership within the energy sector. Your deep knowledge will position you to lead strategy development and execution within the sector.

Your entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen will position DUC as a trusted business partner and science-based solution provider for sector members seeking sustainability outcomes. You experience in the sector will contribute existing, and rapidly build new, key strategic partnerships with government and private sector leaders. Within these relationships you will identify and advance viable nature-based solutions for the sector. As an experienced team player, you will collaborate with other members of DUC’s Sustainability, Science and Marketing and Communications teams.

The Energy Sector Lead will lead to the development of revenue generating partnerships within the sector and will position DUC as the ENGO partner of choice.

Requirements

Completion of a relevant undergraduate degree.

At least 5 years of experience in the energy sector with emphasis on sustainability

Proven track record of building strategic partnerships and strategic plans with diverse stakeholders

Proven track record working with the energy sector in the areas of sustainability including practitioners and leadership.

Demonstrated understanding of Sustainability in the context of ESG and priority themes

Demonstrated understanding of priority industry's key Sustainability and ESG drivers and factors influencing industrial value chains

Experience with market-based conservation instruments in the areas of carbon, biodiversity and water

Demonstrated understanding of international and national sustainability and ESG trends

Ability to interpret business needs and translate them into application and operational requirements.

Equivalent professional experience may be considered

Our COVID-19 Vaccination Passport policy will be suspended effective March 1, 2023. However, should the policy be reinstated, all successful candidates will be required to submit proof of vaccination.

What We Offer

3 weeks’ vacation with paid personal and sick days

Comprehensive compensation & benefits package

Defined Contribution pension plan

Health Spending Account

Hybrid work arrangement

Dog-friendly workplace

Training Opportunities

How to Apply

Working for DUC is a career highlight for many staff. Let us know if making a difference is important to you.

If you are qualified and interested in this opportunity, please visit our online career center to submit your application for confidential consideration.

Salary Range: $95,000 - $118,700

Closing Deadline: February 26, 2023 (11:59PM EDT)

