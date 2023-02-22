Premier Says Alberta's Energy Future To Be Supported By Mix Of Conventional And New Energy

Premier Danielle Smith, who has a positive outlook on oil and gas in Alberta, sees resource development in the province blending familiar sources with less charted territory.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more