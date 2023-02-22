Pathways Alliance Awards Engineering Contract For CO2 Line

Pathways Alliance members have awarded a $10 million contract to Wood, a global engineering and consulting company, to develop detailed plans for a 400-kilometre CO2 transportation line that will eventually link more than 20 oilsands facilities with a hub for permanent carbon storage in the Cold Lake, Alberta region.

