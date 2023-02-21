Former Imperial Top Boss Rich Kruger Named Suncor President And Chief Executive Officer

Suncor Energy Inc. named former Imperial Oil Limited top executive Rich Kruger as the company's next president and chief executive officer, effective April 3, 2023.

