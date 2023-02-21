Dow Awards Fluor FEED For Proposed Net-Zero Ethylene And Derivatives Complex In Canada

Fluor was awarded a reimbursable contract by Dow to provide front-end engineering and design (FEED) and engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services for the world’s first net-zero carbon emissions (Scope 1 and 2 carbon dioxide emissions) ethylene cracker and derivatives complex in Fort Saskatchewan.

