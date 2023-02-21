Connect To The Energy Community At CET!

There's only one month left before Canada's leading energy event takes place in Calgary, 15 - 16 March! SPE's Canadian Energy Technology Conference and Exhibition (CET) brings together industry professionals and experts to exchange knowledge, the latest innovations, and best practices to drive change in the energy industry.

Following on the success of last year's event, CET is generating a lot of excitement in the industry. Attend, connect and be seen as a part of the energy future!

New Addition to the Program

Opening Keynote Session: Energy Transition? Game On!

Keynote Speaker: Chris Slubicki

In his keynote, Chris will attempt to lower the temperature on what has become a very emotional Energy vs. Environment debate. He will message a call to action; build upon our strong oil & gas foundation and embrace the opportunity to be ever improving as a united energy industry. Chris will address the world's need for energy, the scale of the issue, the challenges, and the opportunities for Alberta and for Canada.

Keynote Panel

Moderated by Chris Slubicki, this panel brings together a cross-section of industry leaders to discuss the scalability of the transition and developing technologies in our industry and what we can do as energy professionals to support energy advancement.

Meet the Panelists: