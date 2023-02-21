Baytex Announces NYSE Listing

Baytex Energy Corp. announced that the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has approved the listing of the company's common shares on the NYSE under the trading ticker symbol "BTE".

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more