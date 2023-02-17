ZS2 Technologies Receives $2.6 Million To Accelerate Low Carbon Construction Technologies

Sustainable Development and Technology Canada (SDTC) announced a $2.6 million grant to ZS2 Technologies Ltd. to develop direct air capture technology, which permanently sequesters CO2 from the atmosphere into high performance cement building materials.
