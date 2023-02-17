TransAlta Acquires 50% Interest In Early-Stage Pumped Hydro Energy Storage Development Project

TransAlta Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 50 per cent interest in the Tent Mountain Renewable Energy Complex, an early-stage 320 MW pumped hydro energy storage development project, located in southwest Alberta, currently owned by Montem Resources Limited.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more