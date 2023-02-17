Notice Proceeding ID 423 Xenotime Energy Inc. Lloydminster Field

This notice provides a summary only. For more details, see the notice of hearing at www.aer.ca under Regulating Development > Project Application > Notices > Hearing Notices.

A hearing will be scheduled to consider:

Application 1938765 filed by Xenotime Energy Inc. applied under section 80 of the Oil and Gas Conservation Act for a pooling order prescribing that all tracts within the drilling spacing unit in the northwest quarter of Section 15 Township 50, Range 4 West of the 4th Meridian, be operated as a unit to produce oil from all formations from the surface to the bottom of the Manville Formation through a well to be drilled in LSD 13. See map for more details.

Xenotime has requested standard pooling clauses that specify costs and revenues under the pooling order be allocated on a tract area basis and that Xenotime be named operator of the well. Under section 80(5) of the Oil and Gas Conservation Act, Xenotime has also requested a penalty of 200% if a tract owner fails to pay their tract’s share of the actual cost of drilling and completing the well by the time specified in the pooling order.

Information about the hearing:

For a copy of the hearing materials, including the application, contact Xenotime Energy Inc.’s representative, Hanh Nguyen. To view the materials in person or for information on AER procedures, contact the hearing coordinator, Elaine Arruda.

Participation:

If you want to participate in the hearing, you must file a request to participate by noon on March 2, 2023.

Information on how to request to participate is provided in the notice of hearing. For more information about the hearing process, including about funding, see the EnerFAQ Having Your Say at an AER Hearing at www.aer.ca or contact the hearing coordinator.

Contacts:

Hanh Nguyen, Xenotime Energy Inc. phone: 403-681-8420 email: hanhnt72@hotmail.com

Elaine Arruda, AER Hearing Coordinator phone: 403-297-7365 email: elaine.arruda@aer.ca

Issued at Calgary, Alberta, on February 14, 2023.

