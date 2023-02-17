Cenovus Hopeful Improved WTI-WCS Diffs Can Be Sustained

Cenovus Energy Inc. is optimistic that the recent tightening of the West Texas Intermediate (WTI)-Western Canadian Select (WCS) differential will be an ongoing trend as 2023 unfolds.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more