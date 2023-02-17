B.C. Government Advancing Land Use Plans With Treaty 8 First Nations In Northeast Area Of Province

While the B.C. government continues hammering out long-term land use plans with the Blueberry First Nations to balance industrial development with treaty rights on its traditional territory laid out in the Jan. 28 Implementation Agreement, it is also working with other Treaty 8 First Nations in the area on similar efforts, government officials said at the Canadian Society for Emerging Energy (CSEE) B.C. Day event in Calgary this week.
