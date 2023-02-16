Suncor Continues To Explore Base Plant Extension, Other Options To Eventually Replace Depleting Output From The Asset

Suncor Energy Inc. could make a decision on its proposed Base Mine Extension Project within two years and is also investigating other options to eventually replace production as the asset continues to show its age and output continues its slow but steady decline.
