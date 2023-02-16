Pourbaix’s Role At Cenovus Shifting; Jon McKenzie To Become CEO

Cenovus Energy Inc. announced that as part of the company’s leadership succession plan, Alex Pourbaix will shift to the role of executive chair and Jon McKenzie, the company’s current executive vice-president and chief operating officer, will become president and chief executive officer.

