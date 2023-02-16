Pipestone Says Q4 Delivered Record Output

Based on field estimates, Pipestone Energy Corp. delivered record quarterly production of 33,816 boe/d (30 per cent condensate, 42 per cent total liquids) during Q4 2022, resulting in full year 2022 production of 31,090 boe/d (29 per cent condensate, 41 per cent total liquids) which is within the previously announced guidance of 31,000 – 33,000 boe/d.

