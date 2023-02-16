Pipestone Says Q4 Delivered Record Output

Based on field estimates, Pipestone Energy Corp. delivered record quarterly production of 33,816 boe/d (30 per cent condensate, 42 per cent total liquids) during Q4 2022, resulting in full year 2022 production of 31,090 boe/d (29 per cent condensate, 41 per cent total liquids) which is within the previously announced guidance of 31,000 – 33,000 boe/d.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.