Hemisphere Focused On Polymer Flood At Upper Mannville

In 2022, Hemisphere Energy Corporation invested $18.4 million to drill 13 wells, implement a polymer-surfactant flood in the Upper Mannville F oil pool, upgrade facilities in Atlee Buffalo, purchase land and seismic, and pre-purchase some of the materials for its 2023 drilling program.
