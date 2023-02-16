DelFrari Promoted To EVP, Stakeholder Engagement

Cenovus Energy Inc.’s chief sustainability officer, Rhona DelFrari, has been promoted to executive vice-president, stakeholder engagement (from senior vice-president), “reflecting the growing criticality of the portfolio to the company’s long-term success as well as DelFrari’s industry leadership and expertise,” the company announced in its Q4 results.

