Energy For A Secure Future Initiative Launched

Energy for a Secure Future (ESF) has been launched, which describes itself as a “non-partisan civil society initiative” that brings together Canadian business leaders, Indigenous peoples, organizations, and experts to implement a “new vision for Canada’s gas energy and infrastructure.”

ESF seeks to: advance reconciliation, reduce global emissions, and help Canada’s allies, “all while building a stronger, more resilient and prosperous Canada.”

ESF’s Advisory Council include key business representatives, industry groups, and civil society organizations. To date this includes:

Indigenous organizations (including the Indian Resource Council, the First Nations LNG Alliance) and industry groups (including Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters, Canadian Gas Association, Canadian Chemistry Industry Association).

Many prominent individuals from across Canada have also lent their names to the initiative including: