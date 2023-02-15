Despite Only A Slight Increase In Output, Suncor’s Q4 Earnings Jump 74%

Suncor Energy Inc.'s total upstream production increased by about 20,000 bbls/d to 763,100 boe/d in the fourth quarter of 2022 versus 743,300 boe/d in the prior year quarter, primarily driven by increased production from the company's oilsands assets.

