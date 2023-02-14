Winter Construction Season Crucial To Coastal Gaslink Meeting 2023 Completion Schedule

Completing ongoing work on schedule during this winter’s construction season is imperative if the Coastal GasLink pipeline project is to meet its planned mechanical completion before year-end 2023, analysts heard on TC Energy Corporation’s fourth quarter and year-end conference call.
