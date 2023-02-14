Last Chance To Register: Regulatory Fundamentals for Acquisitions and Divestitures

Three former employees with the Alberta Energy Regulator will share essential insights, tips and tactics to guide an energy deal through Canada’s oil and gas regulatory process in a new course.

Alanda Allum, Rob Cruickshank and Mark Taylor – all experts on Canadian upstream oil and gas and former AER colleagues – will teach the course, Regulatory Fundamentals for Acquisitions and Divestitures on February 15.

This three-hour live course is designed to guide participants through the regulatory issues related to pre-deal preparation and post-transaction implementation. Attendees will understand how regulatory, ESG, and policy awareness are integral to the business considerations of any A​&​D transaction in the upstream exploration, production or midstream markets.

The course being offered is ideal for A&D professionals within oil and gas companies and in related sectors, such as banking, investment and land management in Canada.

Participants will assess how regulatory needs, ESG and policy awareness are integral when considering deals in upstream exploration, production, or midstream markets. Developing and implementing a post-transaction liability management plan will also be covered.

Course takeaways

A comprehensive understanding of the factors that Canadian energy regulators (e.g., AER, CER) will consider in their review of any asset or licensee transfer

An awareness of how ESG related considerations can add, or detract, significant value to a transaction

An understanding of the key components of a liability management plan that the acquirer will need to develop and implement post-transaction

An understanding of requirements for the new Directive: Licensee Life-Cycle Management

Register here today.