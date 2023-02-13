Enbridge Postpones T-North Open Season In Light Of Blueberry Agreement

Enbridge Inc. has temporarily put on hold its T-North open season to allow producers affected to refine and adjust their development plans given the recent agreement reached by the B.C. government and Blueberry River First Nations.

