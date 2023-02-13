Condensate King ARC Resources Plans To Maintain Its Crown

Canada’s largest condensate producer ARC Resources Ltd. is bullish on future demand for oilsands diluent and plans to continue leading the pack in meeting that demand, company executives said at its 2022 fourth quarter and year-end conference call Friday.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more